Two-vehicle crash on 89A between Cottonwood and Sedona

August 18, 12:15 p.m., the Verde Valley Fire District responded to a two-vehicle accident on 89A and mile post 361.



Upon arrival, crews found one vehicle with minor front end damage and no injuries. The second vehicle was found in the median after it rolled over multiple times and sustained heavy damage, according to a news release from the Verde Valley Fire District.

The driver was seat belted in the vehicle during the accident; however, she was ambulatory upon the crews arrival. Neither driver was transported by VVFD. The fast lanes on both northbound and southbound were block for approximate 20 minutes.

Arizona State Troopers were also on scene assisting VVFD.



VVFD would like remind everyone how important it is to buckle up. The outcome of this accident could have much worse if seatbelts were not utilized, said Nazih Hazime, fire chief, Verde Valley Fire District.









