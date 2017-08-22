Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts recruit in Verde Valley

VERDE VALLEY – It’s recruiting time for the Verde Valley’s Boy Scouts and the Cub Scouts.

On Aug. 16, Boy Scout Troop 7020 and Cub Scout Pack 7029 kicked off their membership efforts with a joint recruiting open house at the Verde Valley Teen Center in Cottonwood.

Visiting the scouts Wednesday was Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski, as scouts built fires and learned other life skills. According to scoutmaster Joann Miller, the scouting year is “just beginning.”

“This is the perfect time to get involved so you don’t miss anything,” Miller says. “The scouts enjoy camping, fishing, hiking, and shooting along with a number of life skills that lead to awards and merit badges. Scouts also form lifelong friendships.”

The recruiting effort was an opportunity for scouts to show new recruits how to start a fire with a flint and steel, as well as shooting water bottle rockets.

From 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 in Camp Verde at Town Hall Room 204 on Main Street, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will also hold a recruiting open house, with plenty of activities for all ages.

“This is a huge recruiting effort for us,” Miller says.

To join, prospective recruits can attend the Open House, or stop by the Verde Valley Teen Center on meeting nights. The Boy Scouts meet at 6:15 p.m. on Monday nights and the Cub Scouts meet on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m.

