Hollywood prop maker talks safety to Yavapai College film students

CLARKDALE – His resume includes the movies Spider-Man: Homecoming, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Inception, Memories of a Geisha, Independence Day: Resurgence, and X Men: First Class.

When he lived in the Los Angeles area, his wife taught children how to paint in the renaissance style.

In 2011, John Giuliano and his wife Marika Vaaranen bought a home in Camp Verde. Artists, one a prop maker and set designer in the movie industry, the other a painter, were finished with the big city. At least calling it home.

“We’re big advocates of the river,” Giuliano says of the Verde River, of which 17 miles traverses through Camp Verde. “We love hiking in Sedona, and kayaking on the Verde River.”

Giuliano hasn’t retired from the film industry, but he has slowed things down. Though he has turned down “three movies this year,” the prop maker foreman says he’s still available with Local 44, out of Hollywood.

“I love the business. But the hours are very difficult,” Giuliano says. “You do a film, you average 12-to-14-hour days, seven days a week. I’m 68 years old. I don’t want to do that anymore.”

A member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees – also known as IATSE – Giuliano spoke Monday in Helen Stephenson’s Production I class at Yavapai College’s Film and Media Arts program.

Once while working on the set of a movie, Giuliano severely damaged his shoulder, an injury he recently described in more detail than the average person may care to know.

Good thing Giuliano is a stickler for safety precautions. Monday’s presentation at the college will be geared the Safety Passport Program, which was created by the Motion Picture and Television Industry-Wide Labor-Management Safety Committee to address the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s requirements that employees be trained in the safe use of equipment and work practices on their job.

“Safety goes beyond what we do,” Giuliano says. “It covers the entire industry. This is entertainment. Nobody should get hurt.”

Also a member of the college film program’s advisory committee, Giuliano could come back to do more than one presentation this year, Stephenson says.

“It’s really an honor to have him talking to our students,” Stephenson says. “We want them to keep safety at the top of their minds.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42