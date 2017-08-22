Jerome to get high-speed internet, Verizon likely to install cell sites

JEROME – Mayor Frank Vander Horst and Town Manager Candace Gallagher met with Verizon Wireless about the company’s plans to install small cell sites in Jerome. State law requires that the town allow the sites to be installed.

“We can’t prohibit it. And we can only charge them a certain amount,” Gallagher said at the July council meeting. Public right-of-way allows the company to install the sites with a permit. The range of the site will be a few hundred feet.

Mayor Vander Horst clarified that the installation would be place on a pole and is less than six cubic feet in size.

He expressed a concern that the town has only heard from Verizon, and that other providers may want to install their own poles.

He added that Verizon has proposed two sites, near the Spirit Room and the Flatiron, and that the sites could be put inside a flagpole where it would be hidden.

“There will be more discussion later on this,” Vander Horst said, “but, unfortunately, I don’t know what we can do to stop it.”

He added that Verizon has said they will work with the Town in terms of design and location.

Cable One will be bringing high-speed internet to Jerome and are waiting for a right-of-way permits. Representatives attended the July meeting and explained that the lines will follow existing ones and will offer 500 megabytes per second download speeds for businesses – stating the impact on the community will be minimal with no noise issues.

There was no specification on what will be offered to residents. “Light up” on the internet is said to occur in October and will be fully active by the year’s end.