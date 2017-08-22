Letter: It’s time for America to correct the mistake we made

Editor:

I think it’s time to Make America Respectable Again. I know, it’s a knockoff of another popular slogan. But I think it really could take off. And it’s a long time coming that the sentiment be spread - Since January 20th of 2017, give or take.

There’s nothing funny about our current state of affairs, and come 2018/2020, it’ll be time to correct the mistake we made.

To my fellow Americans, vote Democrat or vote conscientious Republican. I’m sure one of the latter will appear any day now.

Doug Von Gausig Jr.

Clarkdale