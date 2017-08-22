Letter: Thanks to all for successful highway cleanup

Editor:

The VVPOA had 15 volunteers to help with the cleanup of its 2 mile section of Highway 260 on Saturday August 19.



These volunteers were Gene Carrigan, Mark Andersen, Nazih Hazime, Greg Buff, Chuck Maier, Coreen Houghton, David Nelson, Collene Maktenicks, Pete Bailey, Tyrone Bell, Matt Robertson, Beth Cady, Gene Garcia, Chris KInderman, and Al Osthoff.

Five of these volunteers were from the fire department. The following businesses provided coupons to the volunteers: Coldwell Bankers/Mabery, Randall’s, Taco Bell and Denny’s.

I wish to thank all of these people.

Mal Otterson

Verde Village