More fake bills circulating throughout Yavapai County

YAVAPAI COUNTY – Area agencies are warning the public about counterfeit money that has been circulating throughout the county.

Since January 2017, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office has received six reported cases of individuals passing counterfeit currency to different business in Camp Verde. The suspects are different and the denominations were different, according to a news release from CVMO.

If you have suspicion of counterfeit activity personal or within a business, please contact the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office immediately at 928-554-8300.

The following is a brief summary of the cases / businesses involved:

(1) Jan. 21: Sonic – 320 West Castle Lane. A $10 bill was received from an unknown white female in her 30s. She was approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall, thin build and had pink-colored hair.

(2) March 1: Chevron – 1987 Pueblo Ridge. A $20 bill was received from an unknown white female of average build.

(3) May 13: Dollar General – Verde Lakes and State Route 260. An unknown, undescribed female presented a $100 bill.

(4) June 13: National Bank of Arizona – 563 Finnie Flat Road. It was reported that during the month of June, three $50 bill were discovered within their system. One was brought in by a male subject who did not try and deposit it, he only brought it in for discovery.

(5) July 16: Maverick – 541 Finnie Flat Road. A $5 bill was discovered. There was no suspect information provided.

(6) Aug. 6: Denny’s – 1630 State Route 260. A white man, 5-feet, 11-inches tall and approximately 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, presented a $100 bill. He left prior to the money being discovered as counterfeit. This same subject was located at the Cliff Castle Casino later that evening and was found to have two additional $100 bill on him that were counterfeit. This subject may be connected to an on-going investigation by the Cottonwood Police Department for activity in their area, as well as Jerome, during the same time frame.

An unreported incident happened on Aug. 3 at the New Life Thrift Store in Camp Verde off of Main Street. Two adult males were in the business, however, only one of them made a purchase with a counterfeit $100 bill. He was described as a white male, 5-8 to 5-10 tall with a muscular build. He was approximately 55-60 years of age with salt-and-pepper hair.

Aug. 16, the Cornville Market, located 9420 Cornville Road, called the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office to report receiving a counterfeit $100 bill.

“The media office is waiting for further information on this case which may provide a link to these suspects and other such transactions in the county,” stated a YCSO news release.

MAYER – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office seeks to identify two counterfeit currency suspects who were caught on surveillance video at a Circle K in Mayer last week.

According to a YCSO news release, the manager of the store reported that one of his employees received a counterfeit $100 bill around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 12.

Still shot photos of the two suspects involved are being released with the hope that someone can identify them.

A white man and woman have been identified as the two involved in passing the counterfeit currency, according to the release.

The suspects apparently left in separate vehicles - possibly an SUV type and a passenger car that was light colored/silver.

If anyone has information regarding the suspects, you are urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232. A Silent Witness tip leading to the arrest of one or both of the suspects becomes eligible for a cash reward. Refer to case No. 17- 029415.