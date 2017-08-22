Mountain lion seen in Camp Verde neighborhood

CAMP VERDE – A large male mountain lion was spotted in a Camp Verde neighborhood recently.

“So far, he hasn’t he hasn’t acted abnormally, but it would be better if he found somewhere else to hunt,” said Arizona Game and Fish Department in a Facebook post.

AZGFD is telling the public to not leave pets unattended, remove pet food and water dishes from the porch, cut bushes back to eliminate lion hiding spots, and if a lion in the neighborhood, “haze” it until it leaves.

“There are lots of mountain lions in Arizona. Knowing what to do in a mountain lion encounter could save your life,” said AZGFD.

For more information about mountain lions, visit https://www.azgfd.com/wildlife/livingwith/mountainlions/.

For more information about increased wildlife sightings, visit https://www.azgfd.com/arizona-game-and-fish-warns-of-increased-urban-wildlife-sightings/