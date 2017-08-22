O’Halleran donates books to Camp Verde library through special Library of Congress program

CAMP VERDE – Arizona Rep. Tom O’Halleran said Monday that his donation of 11 books to the Camp Verde Community Library was the beginning of what will be “more and more” donations to rural libraries.

“We’ll be doing this as long as I am in office,” said Congressman O’Halleran (D-AZ).

One of eight libraries in the Yavapai County’s network of public libraries, the Camp Verde library was host Monday to O’Halleran, as library Director Kathy Hellman, Mayor Charlie German and Town Manager Russ Martin were joined by several Camp Verde residents as they thanked the congressman, his staff and a few of his visiting family members including his wife Pat.

Both Tom and Pat O’Halleran selected about 150 books from the Library of Congress Surplus Book Program, which allows for books to be donated to eligible organizations and institutions located in the United States.

The “preponderance” of Monday’s donation was children’s books, O’Halleran said.

“We want to help our children be able to identify what they need to place themselves to be competitive in life,” Congressman O’Halleran said.

Each year, Washington D.C.’s Library of Congress receives multiple copies of all published books.

Of those books, the Library of Congress keeps one copy, and sends other books to the Library’s Surplus Book Program.

Members of the United States Congress are also invited to select books to donate to public schools, libraries and any government agencies.

“The Library of Congress is very nice in offering this to us,” Congressman O’Halleran said.

The primary purpose of the Surplus Book Program is to build library collections across the country, according to the Library of Congress website, https://www.loc.gov/acq/surplus.html.

For more information about the Library of Congress, contact Cody Uhing at cody.uhing@mail.house.gov.

