TVR ready to rock; split-venue ‘working out’

COTTONWOOD – Thunder Valley Rally is less than one month away, and the TVR committee is busy putting the final touches on the annual motorcycle rally.

Thunder Valley Rally Entertainment Schedule Friday, Sept. 15 Old Town Stage 1 1 p.m.: Doors Open in Old Town 1-2 p.m.: (Set 1) Don Whitcher 3-4 p.m.: (Set 3) Don Whitcher Old Town Stage 2 2-3 p.m.: (Set 2) Law Tiger’s Main Stage 4-5:30 p.m.: (Set I) Supernatural Santana Tribute 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Set Change (Announcements/Dirt Bike Jumps) 6:30-8 p.m.: (Set II) Whiskey Rodeo 8-9:30 p.m.: Set Change (Law Tigers Swap/Dirt Bike Jumps/MUHS Band/Choir National Anthem/Announcements/ Guitar Auctions/Awards/Law Tigers Swag) 9:30-11 p.m.: (Set III) Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band 11 p.m.: Show ends promptly at 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 Old Town Stage 1 10 a.m. Doors Open in Old Town 10-11 a.m.: (SET 1) Dave Joslin 1-2 p.m.: (Set 2) Dave Joslin Old Town Stage 2 12-1 p.m. (Set 2) Dog of the Moon 3-4 p.m.: (Set 3) Dog of the Moon Law Tiger’s Main Stage 2-3:30 p.m.: (Set I) The Mods 4-5:30 p.m.: (Set I) Mr. Skynyrd 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Set Change (Announcements/Dirt Bike Jumps) 6:30-8:00 p.m.: (Set II) Mogollon 8-9:30 p.m.: Set Change (Law Tigers Swap/Dirt Bike Jumps/MUHS Band/Choir National Anthem/Announcements/ Guitar Auctions/Awards/Law Tigers Swag/Miss TVR/Poker Run Prize Money/) 9:30-11 p.m.: (Set III) Blue Oyster Cult 11 p.m.: Show ends promptly at 11 p.m.

The Sept. 15-16 event will be divided between Old Town Cottonwood and Riverfront Park, with nighttime concerts designated for the latter.

This decision stemmed from heated debates from the past year, and was considered a compromise.

But not everyone was happy about it.

Committee member Terence Pratt said there was initial hesitation.

“But guess what? It is working out,” he said.

Pratt said the committee is getting a positive response.

Committee member Hezekiah Allen said there has been positive feedback from the addition of Riverfront Park.

RV camping spots are filling up fast, and the committee is excited about the event revenue.

However, there have been some logistical challenges, said Allen. “Staff is working through them.”

What’s new this year

• Venues: They will be dispersed between Old Town and Riverfront Park. Old Town will feature two solo-artist stages; one in the Tavern Grill parking lot and the other at the Old Town Jail lot.

The Law Tigers Main Stage is featured at the Freedom Bird Park at Riverfront Park.

• Camping: Camping was opened up to attendees at the Freedom Bird Park. Early birds can begin arriving on Wednesday.

• Entertainment and Attractions: Blue Oyster Cult and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band headline. Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s album release is set for their Friday evening performance. Mingus Union High School Honors Choir and the VFW will perform. New attractions this year include MMA’s People Games, Free Style Motocross, and more.

• Vendors: Added space means added vendors. Since the park pays tribute to the armed services, there will be many military-themed vendors as well.

• Cost: $10 for a weekend pass.

For more information, visit thundervalleyrallyaz.com/.