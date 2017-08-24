Beaver Creek library celebrates expanded hours

Wednesday, the Beaver Creek Public Library held an open house to celebrate its recently expanded hours. Now open 42 hours a week, the library includes a new room for high speed Internet use. Besides books, the Yavapai County Library System also offers many non-book sources such including movies, as well as other resources throughout the county. For more information, contact Librarian Beth Franklin at 982-57-4034. The Beaver Creek Public Library is located on the campus of Beaver Creek School, at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road.
