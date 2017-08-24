Elderly man flown to hospital after ATV accident

COTTONWOOD – An elderly man riding an ATV was flown to Flagstaff Medical Center Thursday morning after striking a parked backhoe that had been cleaning up debris in Cottonwood.
Around 8:45 a.m., the Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department, Cottonwood Police Department, and Verde Valley Ambulance Company responded to the accident at the 900 block of South Camino Real.
The man was treated on scene by Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department and Verde Valley Ambulance personnel, according to a CFMD news release.
He was transported to the Cottonwood Airport where care was transferred to medical helicopter personnel. The patient was then transported to Flagstaff Medical Center by Guardian Medical helicopter with multi-system trauma, according to the release.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.