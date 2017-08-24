Food Drive ongoing throughout August

COTTONWOOD – Kindred at Home, in partnership with the Old Town Mission, seeks support for the third annual Local Food Drive which runs through the month of August.
Kindred is collecting food for the Old Town Mission.
The following items are needed:
Canned meats (chicken, tuna, or fish)
Canned goods (corn, beans, vegetables)
Bottled water
Boxed juices, bottled milk, or dried milk
Dried rice, pasta, and/or beans
Canned sauces, soups, or dried soups
Cereals and/or prepacked breakfast items
Crackers and/or individually wrapped cookies
All collected items will be distributed to the Old Town Mission.
“Simply fill the bag and give us a call. We will be happy to pick up your donation any time during the month of August,” said Kindred in a press release.
Kindred can be contacted at 928-649-9933.
