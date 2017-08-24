Mobile pet service open for business

COTTONWOOD – Pet Poop & Scoop Guru, a mobile pet services company, is open for business.

The company specializes in pet waste removal services, including sanitizing and deodorizing. Pet Poop & Scoop Guru also offers pet sitting, dog walking, and daily potty breaks.

The business is run by Richard Casaus (owner and manager) and Phyllis Sheffield (co-owner and co-manager).

“We live in the Verde Valley and want to provide a unique service to our community. We also desire to give back to our community by donating a portion of our proceeds to local animal shelters,” said Casaus.

The mobile business serves the entire Verde Valley and Sedona. Casaus and Sheffield will also travel to Flagstaff and the Prescott area for pet sitting services.

“We see continued growth and opportunities to improve the environmental footprint we are leaving now by creating a composting process that will allow pet waste to be recycled as lawn/shrub compost in a safe and efficient manner,” said Casaus.

Business hours are Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., with weekends by appointment.

For more information, visit petpoopandscoopguru.com, email contactus@petpoopandscoopguru.com, or call 928-649-5857