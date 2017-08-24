Obituary: Lucille B Siddons

Lucille B Siddons found peace and passed away on August 20th, 2017 while she was surrounded by her loved ones and close family.

Lucille was a strong, passionate and hardworking women who retired as a boilermaker out of the Boilermakers Union 242 chapter. She loved art, all her animals, shopping and traveling.

She was survived by the love of her life and husband Michael Ocampo and her son David Lee Siddons whom she loved greatly.

She had family far and wide who will miss her dearly but know that she will no longer be suffering and will finally be reunited with her late and beautiful daughter Betty Lou Siddons.

She was 75 years young.