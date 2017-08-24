Obituary: Lucille B Siddons

Lucille B Siddons found peace and passed away on August 20th, 2017 while she was surrounded by her loved ones and close family.
Lucille was a strong, passionate and hardworking women who retired as a boilermaker out of the Boilermakers Union 242 chapter. She loved art, all her animals, shopping and traveling.
She was survived by the love of her life and husband Michael Ocampo and her son David Lee Siddons whom she loved greatly.
She had family far and wide who will miss her dearly but know that she will no longer be suffering and will finally be reunited with her late and beautiful daughter Betty Lou Siddons.
She was 75 years young.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.