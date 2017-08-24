Phoenix Suns to hold free scrimmage in Prescott Valley

The original Suns will be active next month in Northern Arizona.

The Phoenix Suns will hold training camp at NAU Sept. 26-29 and will have an open scrimmage in Prescott Valley on Friday Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m.

The NAZ Suns’ parent club will have the intra-squad at the Prescott Valley Event Center. The scrimmage will be free for fans. The PHX Suns will open the preseason at Talking Stick Resort Arena against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 9.

“We are excited to host our parent club, the Phoenix Suns, at the Prescott Valley Event Center in September,” said NAZ Suns President Chris Presson in a press release. “Through our strong relationship with the Phoenix Suns both on and off the court, we’re pleased to provide fans in the area a chance to witness the dedication and camaraderie displayed through great basketball, strong community integration and the ability to produce the best family-friendly environment around. We look forward to continue building the Suns’ brand in Prescott Valley and all of the Quad-City area and to showcase what fans can expect from both teams this season.”

The Prescott Valley scrimmage will have open seating on a first-come, first-served basis and there will be a post-game autograph session.

Fans can RSVP for the scrimmage on Suns.com and doing so will enter them to win prizes, like autographed merchandise and tickets to Phoenix’s regular season home opener on Oct. 18 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Four former NAZ Suns are expected to make their return to the Prescott Valley Event Center, where they played about 40 games combined. Derrick Jones Jr. and Elijah Millsap featured extensively in the NBA last and Tyler Ulis and Alan Williams also played for Northern Arizona.

Jones, Derek Cooke Jr. and Shaquille Harrison were all part of Phoenix’s training camp roster last year before joining the NAZ Suns.

The NBA Suns will have camp at of Northern Arizona University in preparation for their 50th season.

“We’re excited to open training camp in Flagstaff, which holds historical significance for our franchise and is home to a great partner in NAU,” said Suns President Jason Rowley. “Our first-ever Open Scrimmage in Prescott Valley is a terrific opportunity to engage fans in the area and deepen our relationship with the community, as we continue to grow the Northern Arizona Suns and the important role it plays in the development of players, coaches and staff.”

Phoenix will train at the J.C. Rolle Activity Center at the Flagstaff campus.

This will be the fifth-straight year and 21st time that NAU has hosted Phoenix Suns training camp. They trained there 16 of 19 years from 1986 through 2004.

“NAU and the Suns have a strong partnership that begins with the basic core value of strong mind, strong body,” said Northern Arizona University President Rita Cheng. “We look forward to another season promoting education and active living as we celebrate the Suns 50th Anniversary and their contributions to Arizona.”