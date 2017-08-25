Verde Heritage 1916: JEROME; The Old Verde King Mine

"Rumors are in the air that the old Verde King Mine is to be revived."

"It is said that C. T. Joslyn and O. B. Marshall, of Prescott, the present owners, are planning to spend a large sum in developing this property, which has been idle since 1907 or 1908. Whether they will organize a company and sell stock or operate as a closed corporation, is not known."

"The old Verde King Company is dead. Over a year ago the property was purchased at a sheriff's sale by Joslyn and Marshall, the taxes having been unpaid for some time. The time allowed by law for redemption recently expired."

"Marshall and Joslyn kept their deal very quiet. They said little about it and it attracted no attention. Probably not a dozen people in Jerome know that the Verde King had changed hands."

"Now that the time for redemption has passed, the title of Joslyn and Marshall is absolute. They can do as they please with a large piece of ground which, from the standpoint of location, is highly desirable."

"About 20 claims are included in the Verde King group. They lie in Walnut Canyon above the Hull and Cleopatra, both of which adjoin the Verde King. Two claims held by the United Verde Copper Company also adjoin the Verde King. On the south lie the Verde Apex and Venture Hill."

"A miner named McDonald, who for a time ran a newspaper in Jerome, organized the Verde King Company. The corporation was financed by Charles J. George, of Los Angeles, who spent $15,000 or $20,000 before his death in New York. His son performed the assessment work and paid the taxes for several years but finally dropped the whole proposition."

"The principal working on the Verde King is a tunnel about 600 feet in length. some good ore has been taken from this tunnel and several shorter tunnels, but it was not ore in place. Great boulders of rich copper ore were encountered far underground but they were widely scattered, as disassociated, as surface float."

(Jerome News; Friday, August 11, 1916; page 1.)