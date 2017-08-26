Letter: How does American Legislative Exchange Council benefit Americans?

Editor:

This is an open letter to Arizona LD6 Representatives, Thorpe & Barton and Senator Sylvia Allen. While I watch the degradation of our infrastructure due to our state gas tax and other tax dollars being given away to out of state corporations in the form of tax cuts; I wanted to ask to what benefit do your constituents derive from these give aways and what betterment do we receive from your active engagement in the national corporate organization, called “ALEC”, the American Legislative Exchange Council.

From what I understand, especially you Mr. Thorpe, that you all three have more meetings with ALEC and their associated lobbyists than you have with your actual constituents.

These meeting are usually in the form of extravagant travel junkets, expensive dinners, etc. Please explain yourselves. I’ll be thinking of you often, as I drive our horrendous highways, about how you’re enjoying your latest “ALEC” funded getaway.

Matthew Capalby

Flagstaff