Letter: Prayer for the homeless

Editor:

May I lay me down to sleep;

And pray the Lord that I may keep

From disappointing those who wish me

Out of sight and far away.

May those who sleep in cozy beds,

With air that’s cooled (or warmed with heat)

And toilets, showers, and running water

(to brush their teeth)

Judge me not (for lacking such things).

Grant me patience and ability to adapt

To living in ways that I, too,

Would wholeheartedly reject

(Were ‘fate’ to give me choice).

May mankind one day live by LOVE,

Free of judgments and inequality,

United in oneness, celebrating life

Sheila Herald

Cottonwood