Mingus Union drops season opener at Gilbert Higley

Mingus Union football opened its season with a loss to Higley, again.

This time the Marauders traveled to Gilbert to face the Knights, losing 58-6. Last year Mingus Union hosted Higley and the Knights won 63-36.

Higley jumped out in front 16-0 in the first quarter. Mingus scored six points in the second but the Knights added 22 more to lead 38-6 at the half.

Higley added 14 points in the third quarter and six in the final frame.

The Arizona Republic ranks Higley No. 3 in the state. Higley features running back Draycen Hall who was selected to the USA Today preseason All-American team, the only Arizonan on the squad.

Hall ran for 71 yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns. He ran for 344 yards last year in Cottonwood.

Higley junior quarterback Spencer Brasch was 14-20 passing for 266 yards and 5 touchdowns. Hall caught three passes for 103 yards.

The Knights had 10 sacks and recorded one interception.

It was the season opener for both teams.

Up next for Mingus Union is the home opener on Friday against Cactus Shadows. The Falcons beat the Marauders 13-6 last year in Cave Creek.

Cactus Shadows beat Seton Catholic 26-22 on Friday.

Although the Marauders went 1-3 against their non-conference opponents last year, which are the same this year, they still made the playoffs.

In other regional action, Cactus beat Bradshaw Mountain 61-23. The Marauders play Cactus this season.

Coconino beat Page 21-14. Lee Williams handled Kingman 38-0. Sedona Red Rock lost 46-0 to St. Johns.