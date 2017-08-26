Yavapai County Swiftwater Team repeats 1st-place performance in state competition

MESA -- Aug. 5, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Response Team Backcounty Unit competed in the Arizona State Swiftwater Rodeo at Saguaro Lake Ranch. The YCSRT team had a total of 10 members represented in this competition.



Team one consisted of Josh Schmidt, Dan Hughart, Curt Freeman, Tim Wielinski, Scott Mahon and Ryan Viscket. This team took first place for the second year in a row. Six agencies competed.

Team two consisted of Tip Schmidt, Dan Dravis, Michael Priniski, Martha Ballard and YCSO Detention Officer Russ Dodge. This team took third place overall.

Events in the competition included several “real-world” scenarious such as the rescue of multiple persons trapped in floodwaters, medical based rescues, raft and kayak handling skills, knot tying, and a technical rescue.

Sheriff Mascher is very proud of both team’s efforts in the event and appreciates the devotion to training and selfless service of all YCSRT members.

The Swiftwater team has proven invaluable in the recent past regarding river and flooding based rescue operations, said Mascher.