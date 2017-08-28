Andrea Smith exhibition, book signing set for First Friday

Meet world peace artist, philosopher, peace activist and local gallery owner, Andrea Smith, as she signs copies of her very popular coloring book this First Friday weekend.



Often referred to as a painter of the spirit, Andrea creates her colorful paintings in an unusual outdoor studio where the natural sunlight illuminates everything she paints. She works with a myriad of mediums, including acrylics, pastels, and watercolors. Collectors of Andrea’s work range from presidents to dignitaries to everyday art enthusiasts. Andrea enjoys lecturing and administering her painting workshops for her fans around the globe.

35 years ago, she created A Coloring Book Based on a Course in Miracles, which she studies to this day, reading it daily. The words may be the same but the affect is always relative to your life. For the 50th Anniversary of the Course in Miracles, Andrea Smith’s coloring book has been published with the help of Beyond Words Publishing. The messages and images are reflections of peaceful inner states.

Andrea’s artist son, Matthew Smith, has also recently published a coloring book: Color Me Buddha: Express Yourself to De-Stress Yourself. Express your inner artist while finding your inner peace as you color the intricately lush and stunning drawings by Matthew Smith. Let your creative energy flow to reach a place of harmony and meditation as you enter the world of Color Me Buddha.

Andrea will be gifting signed copies of her book to anyone who purchases a painting this weekend at Andrea Smith Gallery. The event is Friday and Saturday from 5-8 p.m. For information, or to order your coloring book and have it shipped, call the Andrea Smith Gallery at 928-203-9002.