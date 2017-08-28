Chamber Music Sedona announces 35th anniversary season lineup

Celebrating its 35th season of Magical Music in the Red Rocks, Chamber Music Sedona will begin its 2017-2018 Season Sunday, October 29th when the Orion String Quartet, joined by flutist Tara O’Connor, returns to Sedona after a nine year hiatus.

“Were pleased to bring to Sedona for our citizens and visitors truly world-class and internationally acclaimed artists and ensembles, and during our Winter and Spring Music Festivals for Sedona youth and the broader community,” said Artistic Director Bert Harclerode.

All concerts take place 2:30 pm unless noted at the Sedona Performing Arts Center (SPAC), 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road.

“Our 35th anniversary season celebrates our community presence, commitment and gratitude to those that support us,” said Harclerode.

The Orion Quartet is comprised of violinist and brothers Daniel and Todd Phillips, violist Steven Tannenbom and cellist Timothy Eddy. The Orion is consistently praised for the extraordinary musical integrity it brings to performances, offering diverse programs that juxtapose classic works of the standard quartet literature with masterworks by 20th and 21st century composers.

The Quartet remains on the cutting edge of programming with wide-ranging commissions from composers Chick Corea, John Harbison, Leon Kirchner, Marc Neikrug, Lowell Liebermann, Peter Lieberson and Wynton Marsalis, and enjoys a creative partnership with the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company.

The members of the Orion String Quartet -- violinists Daniel Phillips and Todd Phillips (brothers who share the first violin chair equally), violist Steven Tenenbom and cellist Timothy Eddy have worked closely with Pablo Casals, Sir András Schiff, Rudolf Serkin, Isaac Stern, Pinchas Zukerman, Peter Serkin, members of TASHI and the Beaux Arts Trio, and the Budapest, Végh, Galimir and Guarneri String Quartets.

The Orion serves as Artist Members of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and Quartet-in-Residence at New York’s Mannes School of Music. The October 29 concert program includes Franz Josef Haydn’s String Quartet in F Major, Op. 77, No. 2; Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Quartet in C Major No. 2 for strings and flute, k.285b; and Antonín Leopold Dvořák’s String Quartet No. 14 in A-flat, Opus 105.

January 9th to 14th is the Fifth Sedona Winter Festival led by cellist Nicholas Canellakis and clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein who have invited violinist Arnaud Sussmann and pianist Adam Golka to join them for five days of community engagement through music.

“Alex and I are delighted to return to Sedona and bring our musical ideas to the northland,” said Canellakis. “Each year we bring new friends to perform music inspired by the Southwest.” Canellakis, Fiterstein and Sussman are Artist Members of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and Golka has distinguished himself as one of only five pianists recently selected by Sir András Schiff to perform recitals at the Klavier-Festival Ruhr in Germany, Tonhalle Zürich, as well as in Berlin and New York (organized by the 92nd Street Y).

The week’s activities include film hosted by artists in partnership with the Sedona International Film Festival, a Salon Musicale concert at a private home, three “Concerts for Youth” and Saturday “Musical Explorations and Discoveries” for youth grades 8-12.

The concert program includes Beethoven’s Trio in B-flat Major for Clarinet, Cello and Piano, Opus 11; Schoenfield’s Trio for Clarinet, Violin, and Piano; and Antonin Dvořák’s Trio in F minor, Op. 65, for Piano, Violin, and Cello.

Sunday, February 4th the Zukerman Trio makes is Sedona debut featuring violinist Pinchas Zukerman, cellist Amanda Forsyth and pianist Angela Cheng. Zukerman is an inspiration to young musicians and in a continuing effort to motivate future generations of musicians through education and outreach, the renowned artist teamed up in 2002 with four protégés to form a string quintet called the Zukerman ChamberPlayers.

Despite limited availability during the season, the ensemble amassed an impressive international touring schedule with close to two hundred concerts and four discs on the CBC, Altara and Sony labels.

In 2011 Zukerman formed the trio along with cellist Amanda Forsyth and pianist Angela Cheng, and they soon began to tour trio repertoire as an alternative to the quintet works with the ChamberPlayers. Invitations from major Festivals and venues led to the official launch of the Zukerman Trio in 2013.

The ensemble has performed in Japan, China, Australia, Spain, Italy, France, Hungary, South Africa, Istanbul, Russia, and throughout the United States. Appearances at major festivals have included the BBC Proms, Edinburgh, Verbier, and Bravo! Vail.

This season the Zukerman Trio gives debut performances in Los Angeles, Sonoma, Sanibel, Oberlin, Oslo and Summit, NJ, and makes return visits to Ravinia, La Jolla, Palm Beach and Kingston, Ontario. In addition to chamber performances in Australia, they join the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra and Western Australian Symphony Orchestra (Perth) for Beethoven’s Triple Concerto.

The 2pm concert will include Ludwig van Beethoven’s Allegretto for Piano Trio in B-flat Major, WoO 39; Antonin Dvořák’s Piano Trio in E minor, Opus 90 “Dumky”; and Franz Schubert’s Piano Trio in B-flat Major, D. 898.

March 11th the Dublin Guitar Quartet makes its Arizona debut. Guitarists Brian Bolger, Pat Brunnock, Chien Buggle and Tomas O’Durcain make up the quartet which is devoted exclusively to contemporary music.

Don’t ask the members of the Dublin Guitar Quartet to play the time-honored classics of the Spanish repertoire. They might play traditional Spanish style classical guitars, but they’re not your standard guitar ensemble.

The Dubliners are strictly devoted to contemporary music. They’ve been commissioning new pieces and adapting others for both acoustic and electric guitars since 2002, when the group formed at the Dublin Conservatory of Music and Drama.

Dressed more like stylish bankers than hipsters, the musicians filed behind Bob Boilen’s desk in matching suits and proceeded to make string quartet music by Philip Glass shine in a completely new way. Performances include a mix of celebrated works of the guitar quartet repertoire and modern works by internationally acclaimed composers such Steve Reich, Henryk Gorecki and Arvo Part.

They are developing the electric side of guitar quartet performance and are producing arrangements for this medium. The DGQ are the first professional Irish guitar quartet and their unique approach has led to several tours and performances abroad.

The concert program will include Gongan by William Kanengiser; Chimurenga by David Flinn; Books of Leaves by Rachel Grimes; Saxophone Quartet by Philip Glass;Aheym by Bryce Dessner, Songs in Honour of the Virgin Mary; Changing the Guard by Nikita Koshkin, and Quartet by Mac Mellits.

April 4th – 8th the Fauré Piano Quartett will bring the 35th season to a close - as it makes its Sedona debut during the Spring Music Festival. Whoever is playing chamber music today can’t be limited to the rules from decades ago.

The expectations regarding the diversity of repertoire have changed, which creates room for ensembles like the Fauré Quartett, which has quickly established itself as one of the world’s leading piano quartets. The Fauré, pianist Dirk Mommertz, violinist Erika Geldsetzer, violist Sascha Frömbling and cellist Konstantin Heidrich continuously seeks new sound fields in chamber music and perform compositions outside the mainstream repertoire.

Worldwide tours raise their profile abroad and international masterclasses are part of their work with students. The members teach at the universities of Berlin and Essen. Moreover, they are Artistic Directors of “Festspielfrühling Rügen” as well as ‘Quartet in Residence’ at the University of Music Karlsruhe.

The Fauré has performed at the Concertgebouw Amsterdam, Alte Oper Frankfurt, Berlin Philharmony, Teatro Colon Buenos Aires and Wigmore Hall London. All these mosaics form a unique profile for this defining chamber music ensemble. The quartet will perform a Salon Musicale, four “Concerts for Youth” and Sunday Matinee concert. The concert program includes Toshio Hosokawa’s Piano Quartet; Robert Schumann’s Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, Opus 47; and their namesake Gabriel Fauré’s Piano Quartet in C minor, Opus 15.

“This promises to be one of our very finest seasons in our 35 year history, and we look forward to welcoming all music lovers from all walks of life to our musical community with the comfortable and optically welcoming SPAC sight lines,” said Harclerode.

For ticket prices, special events and other information visit www.ChamberMusicSedona.org or call 928.204.2415. Chamber Music Sedona is supported by the City of Sedona, Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona, the Bresnan Family, and our many Patrons and advertisers.