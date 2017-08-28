The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to announce a special cinema event, “Hungarian Rhapsody: Queen Live In Budapest ‘86”, coming to the Mary D. Fisher Theatre for one show only on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. — on the birthdate of Queen front-man and lead singer Freddie Mercury.

Calling all Queen fans. You have the chance to watch Queen’s momentous concert movie, “Hungarian Rhapsody: Queen Live In Budapest ’86” on the big screen for the first time.

Remastered in high definition and superb 5.1 surround sound, this cinema event opens with a special 25 minute documentary feature following the legends of rock, Queen, from just after their show — stealing performance at Live Aid — through the year leading up to the concert in Budapest. Staged for 80,000 ecstatic fans, the concert set includes favorite hits like Bohemian Rhapsody, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, I Want To Break Free and We Are The Champions. It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the magic of Queen on the big screen.

As part of the hugely successful 1986 Magic Tour that was the last to be played by Freddie Mercury, Queen were — for the first time — able to include Hungary on the tour schedule. With three years to go before the fall of the Berlin Wall, this was the largest concert ever staged at the Népstadion, Budapest, and the first Western Rock Concert performed in a stadium behind the then Iron Curtain.

It was of such significance to the Hungarian authorities and film industry that a group of the country’s top film cameramen and technicians were brought together to film it for posterity.

The resulting concert movie has been digitally re-mastered for the big screen and is introduced by a documentary feature that gives the inside track on events leading up to the Budapest concert. Using archive footage from rehearsals, interviews with the band and on the road during the Magic Tour — some of which has never been seen before — this fascinating intro feature has been specially created for the cinema release.

“Hungarian Rhapsody: Queen Live In Budapest ‘86” is a must–see cinema event for Queen fans across the world. “Hungarian Rhapsody: Queen Live In Budapest ‘86” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.