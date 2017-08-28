Kudos logo

The Indie Bestseller List: August 30, 2017

Originally Published: August 28, 2017 1 p.m.
The Indie Bestseller List

HARDCOVER FICTION

  1. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
  2. Mrs. Fletcher, Tom Perrotta
  3. The Late Show, Michael Connelly
  4. Camino Island, John Grisham
  5. The Lying Game, Ruth Ware
  6. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
  7. House of Spies, Daniel Silva
  8. The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy
  9. Into the Water, Paula Hawkins
  10. Magpie Murders, Anthony Horowitz

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

  1. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
  2. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken
  3. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
  4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
  5. Devil’s Bargain, Joshua Green
  6. Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), David Sedaris
  7. Get Your Sh*t Together, Sarah Knight
  8. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
  9. Make Your Bed, William H. McRaven
  10. The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

  1. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
  2. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware
  3. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood
  4. Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly
  5. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
  6. The Trespasser, Tana French
  7. Truly Madly Guilty, Liane Moriarty
  8. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
  9. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena
  10. Behind Closed Doors, B.A. Paris

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

  1. The Glass Castle, Jeannette Walls
  2. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero
  3. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder
  4. On Trails, Robert Moor
  5. The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer
  6. Invisible Influence, Jonah Berger
  7. Dunkirk, Joshua Levine
  8. The Genius of Birds, Jennifer Ackerman
  9. Originals, Adam Grant
  10. Evicted, Matthew Desmond

MASS MARKET

  1. The Whistler, John Grisham
  2. A Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin
  3. The Gunslinger, Stephen King
  4. 1984, George Orwell
  5. Night School, Lee Child
  6. American Gods, Neil Gaiman
  7. No Man’s Land, David Baldacci
  8. The Moores Are Missing, James Patterson
  9. The Husband’s Secret, Liane Moriarty
  10. Order to Kill, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

  1. Wonder, R.J. Palacio
  2. Minecraft: The Island, Max Brooks
  3. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill
  4. A Wrinkle in Time, Madeleine L’Engle
  5. Drama, Raina Telgemeier
  6. Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.)
  7. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier
  8. Smile, Raina Telgemeier
  9. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier
  10. The War That Saved My Life, Kimberly Brubaker Bradley

YOUNG ADULT

  1. Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon
  2. Handbook for Mortals, Lani Sarem
  3. 13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher
  4. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas
  5. Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys
  6. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie
  7. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon
  8. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus
  9. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak
  10. I’ll Give You the Sun, Jandy Nelson

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

  1. She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World, Chelsea Clinton, Alexandra Boiger (Illus.)
  2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.)
  3. Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.)
  4. Creepy Pair of Underwear!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.)
  5. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.)
  6. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak
  7. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle
  8. A Is for Activist, Innosanto Nagara
  9. The Night Before Kindergarten, Natasha Wing, Julie Durrell (Illus.)
  10. Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty