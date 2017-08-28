New Movies, 8-30-17

Renegades

STX Entertainment

Director: Steven Quale

Writers: Richard Wenk, Luc Besson

Producers: Jen Gatien, Zack Schiller, et al.

Cast: J.K. Simmons, Ewen Bremner, Sullivan Stapleton, Sylvia Hoeks, Petra Vukelic, et. al.

RENEGADES is about a team of Navy SEALs on assignment in war-torn Europe who discover a treasure of gold at the bottom of a lake -- rumored to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. In an effort to help the locals, they go rogue and engineer a heist to retrieve the gold and return it to its rightful owners.

But in a deadly turn of events, they are detected by the enemy and left with only 10 hours to carry out their mission.

Rated PG-13 for violence, brief sexuality and language.