Revitalize with Diversity duo at Bella Vita

Get a head start on Labor Day weekend fun with the vivacious duo “Diversity” on Thursday, August 31 at Bella Vita Ristorante.

This husband-and-wife duo refreshes audiences with their varied playlist, including Motown, jazz, country, reggae and contemporary songs. They perform most any style of music with authenticity and delight from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the dining patio.

Originally from Detroit, Tim Claybon and Rene’e Rice of Diversity both sing lead and backing vocals, providing a rich sound that enhances their diverse style and song selection. They connect with audiences of all ages and create a night to remember!

Then on Friday, September 1, Sammy Davis continues the festivities with his lively renditions of your favorite R&B, Motown and rock ‘n’ roll dance songs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the patio.

Having performed the nightclub circuit from Las Vegas to Atlantic City and throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe, Davis has appeared with The Emotions, Fats Domino, The Temptations, Paul Revere and the Raiders, Mary Wilson and The Supremes, Chubby Checker, The Coasters and The Drifters.

Rounding out the holiday weekend is singer, songwriter and guitarist Dan Vega, performing on both Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3. Vega’s smooth vocals and blues-tinged guitar make it easy to relax with family and friends. He has been a featured performer aboard cruise ships across the Caribbean, and will entertain at Bella Vita on Saturday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., and again on Sunday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Live music at Bella Vita is offered on their dining patio Thursday through Sunday evenings during warm weather months. Light acoustic guitar is also provided indoors on Fridays and Saturdays by Jon Weekly.

The restaurant is located at 6701 W. Hwy 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles west of West Sedona. Please call 928-282-4540 for reservations and information.