Soundbites presents timeless musical memories with Esteban and Teresa Joy

Legendary flamenco/classical guitarist Esteban mesmerizes audiences with his stunning and passionate style of Spanish Guitar that is influenced by New Age, great love songs and Latin pop.

If you are making Sedona your vacation destination or you are a local you will enjoy timeless memories at Sound Bites Grill on Saturday, Sept. 2, with an up close and intimate Esteban dinner concert.

Esteban has topped the Billboard charts over eight times, been featured in the Wall Street Journal and People Magazine and earned thousands of accolades from critics and dedicated fans alike.

Esteban’s concerts are memorable moments of the heart, as he performs with Teresa Joy on violin, Joe Morris on drums and Raul Yanez on keys, the experience is a sensational expression of the inner soul.

Esteban is best known in Scottsdale for his years of performing at the Hyatt Gainey Ranch has been performing at Sound Bites Grill for the past two and a half years and claims it is his favorite place to perform because of the cozy environment and he is close and personal with his fans.

Teresa Joy a spinning violinist (you have never seen anything like this) finds herself at home on the stage, learning new things about herself every time she plays. Connecting with the music and audience is the highest reward to her. Connecting as well with her father, Esteban, she feels truly blessed they are on this incredible musical journey together.

Joe Morris is a highly sought after drummer/percussionist whose versatile style and dedication to his instrument has earned him world tours, countless recording sessions and tracks on major motion pictures and television shows. Joe has been performing with Esteban for many years and is a great addition to the show.

Pianist, Raúl Yañez is an Arizona State University (ASU) graduate with a Masters in Music Education, and has taught Jazz and Music History classes at ASU, Scottsdale Community College and Mesa Community College.

As a professional musician, Raúl has enjoyed international appearances in Hong Kong, Singapore, Jakarta, Japan, Thailand, Mexico, Portugal and many cities and venues across the US, including the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. show time. The concert runs about 90 to 120 minutes and there is a meet and greet after the show. Tickets can be purchased by calling 928-282-2713

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in uptown Sedona and offers music seven nights a week. You can view their entire calendar at SoundBitesGrill.com. Call 928-282-2713 for more information, tickets, menu details and reservations. Visit Estebanmusic.com for further details about Esteban concerts and music.Bottom of Form