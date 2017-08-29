Camp Verde town staff, elected officials attend annual League of Arizona Cities and Towns

CAMP VERDE – Including registration, lodging, meals and gasoline, the Town of Camp Verde spent about $4,500 this year for seven people to attend this year’s League of Arizona Cities and Towns Conference in Tucson.

Says long-time Camp Verde Town Council member Jackie Baker, it’s money well spent.

“Each year, the conference provides us updated information to help make us more efficient and economical,” Baker says. “We learned a lot of good things this year. Money sure isn’t wasted on this.”

The annual gathering, held Aug. 22-25, provides opportunity for cities and towns, both large and small, a chance to understand what their counterparts are doing to grow their communities.

The conference also provides several workshop choices each day that are geared toward water issues, economic development, data collection and use, and budget analysis, and other topics meant to help employees of municipalities, as well as elected officials.

A copy of the conference’s schedule can be found at: http://az-lact.civicplus.com/DocumentCenter/View/8846.

Water is for fighting over

According to Camp Verde Economic Development Director Steve Ayers, all Arizona communities experience “the same challenges.”

Maybe that’s why water issues are an important topic each year at the conference.

“A wide gamut of stuff relating to water issues,” Ayers says.

Arizonans understand that working within the limited supply of water is key to survival – and success.

And key for Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German was a conversation in an early session about water. Two statements stuck in his mind, he says.

“Water is the cornerstone of economic development,” and “water certainty is essential to bringing development to our state.”

The second part of German’s takeaway was in another session, which looked at the “inadequate development” of a workforce for development coming to Arizona.

His ‘AHA’ moment was when he realized that “if these two assertions were true, why then have we not addressed the water adjudication in the State of Arizona?”

German then asked: “How can we bring certainty and resolve the water issues when there has not been a commitment to funding the adjudication process with additional judges rather than one part-time judge and small staff to review all of the claims for water?”

Water, as well as the ongoing realignment of SR 260 from I-17 to Thousand Trails and the subsequently anticipated interest in development of that corridor are key issues for the Town of Camp Verde in 2017-2018.

A great time to be alive

As people oftentimes reflect back to a time in their own lives when things were simpler, they decide that that means that life was also better back then.

The reality, says Camp Verde Town Manager Russ Martin, is that life is “a heck of a lot better than it used to be.”

Reflecting back to the conference’s keynote speaker, Mayor German says that Lowell Catlett, Ph.D. was “humorous, articulate and shared where we have been in the past with examples of life situations and conveyed to his audience that it is a great time to be alive.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42