Letter: Jeannette Teets has served Camp Verde Library admirably

Editor:

The Friends of Camp Verde Library Board wishes to thank Jeannette Teets for her work, involvement and investment in the Friends and in the Library’s Book Nook. Her participation was invaluable as the Friends moved from a mere concept to a formal nonprofit organization.

Jeannette joined with the handful of people doing behind-the-scenes work to write the bylaws and file for 501(c)3 status for the Friends. She cheerfully put in many hours planning, researching, encouraging and advocating for the Library.

Once the foundation of the group was in place, Jeannette volunteered to be the first President of the Friends Board, leading her colleagues in decisions about the Book Nook, about fundraising opportunities, about marketing, and about volunteering.

Many signs of Jeannette’s generosity and willingness to offer her expertise are visible in the Book Nook and Friend’s work space.

Board members appreciates the leadership, the inspiration, and other contributions that characterized Jeannette’s service as President of Friends of Camp Verde Library.

Thank you, Jeannette. It has been pleasure serving with you.

Friends of Camp Verde Library Board

Kathy D Hellman, Library Director