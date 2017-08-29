Obituary: William (Bradley) Passmore

William (Bradley) Passmore, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday August 20, 2017.



He was born January 13, 1977 in Cottonwood, Arizona.



Will was an entrepreneur with multiple business ventures throughout the valley. As a child, he would take things apart just to see how they worked. Over time, this developed into an uncanny ability to diagnose and repair almost anything. Some would call him a jack of all trades. You couldn’t miss seeing him pulling an oversized load through town.

Will was somebody who would give you the shirt off his back, and was known for his calm demeanor and mischievous grin.



Most importantly, he was a dedicated and loving father. He is survived by his mother Lisa Burris, daughter Jade Burris Passmore, 11, “his little buddy” son Julian Passmore, 10, and daughter Justice Passmore, 9, his Aunts; Theresa Bright, Michelle Burris, Uncle Andy Burris and cousins Kenny Bright, Jerrod Bright, Jake Burris, Dawn Dunmire, Lauren Russell, Father Jeff Passmore and half-sister Jessica Cooper.



There will be a Celebration of Life for Will on September 9, 2017, at 2 p.m.. at 916 River Drive, off Franquero Lane, Cottonwood, Arizona. Please feel free to call 928-274-7873.

