Treehouse adorns produce garden off Montezuma Castle Highway

CAMP VERDE – It’s rustic in a way that one would think it’s been a part of Camp Verde for quite some time.

But the treehouse off Montezuma Castle Highway between Beto’s Corner and the Camp Verde Community Library functions almost as a billboard.

Treehouse Garden, it says. Fresh veggies. Tomatoes.

David Stutzman was born near Iowa City, but he didn’t spend much time there. One year, to be exact.

Though Stutzman and his family moved to Arizona in 1957, the treehouse that adorns his farm off Montezuma Castle Highway is what he imagines life like on an Iowa farm.

“The farms back in the Midwest. I wanted to mimic the little country setting,” he says.

Which is why he built the treehouse earlier this summer.

“It’s a fun little theme,” Stutzman says. “Entertainment is also part of it. To pick your own vegetables – and also flowers.”

The green thumb is about as proud of his zinnias as he is the produce he grows.

Anyone who comes to the farm to pick fresh veg should come prepared to also collect some flowers.

“If a couple comes, the woman can go pick the vegetables, and the man can be romantic and pick her flowers,” Stutzman says. “Women love to get flowers.”

The potential, here

He also owns the u-pick ’em tomato stand on Salt Mine Road in Camp Verde. But eight years ago, Stutzman had one eye on retirement from the Peoria Fire Department.

Unfortunately, Stutzman missed out on buying his farm by “20 minutes,” he says.

“I was going to buy it back then, but these people beat me to it,” Stutzman says.

Fortunately for Stutzman, the new owners turned around and leased the property to him.

A year ago, after seven years, the folks who narrowly beat him to the farm finally sold the two-acre parcel. This time, Stutzman didn’t miss out.

“She asked me if I wanted to buy it,” he says. “We’d actually talked about me buying the farm a few years ago, but I said ‘not until I’m retired.’”

Two years ago, Stutzman ended his firefighting career and went full-time into the farming business.

For years now, the Treehouse Garden, as he calls it, is home to squash, cucumbers, melons, onions, peppers, basil, okra, spinach, lettuce, turnips and cabbage.

And tomatoes – which are his favorite.

“People are after the vine-ripened flavor,” Stutzman says. “I want people to get good tomatoes. These are regular garden-variety tomatoes. I could grow the commercial variety. Those have thick skin, but they have no flavor. The flavor of these tomatoes is unparalleled.”

Something more than ‘a hobby’

Stutzman first moved his family to Camp Verde in 1995. Commuted to Peoria and back for his day job as a firefighter for 20 years.

“Had to put my kids through school,” he says.

In 1998, Stutzman began his career as a green thumb.

“I always envisioned a stand here,” Stutzman says. “I realized the potential here.”

At the time, it was more of a hobby, he says.

“But then it turned into something more than that,” Stutzman says.

What does Stutzman feed his tomatoes?

“It’s a secret. But it’s good,” he says.

U-pick ‘em

Stutzman says that his Treehouse Garden should be open all summer beginning next year. This year, it was only open in July, just so Stutzman could get “a feel for it.”

“This year was a learning curve,” he says.

As summer approaches its wind-down, Stutzman is growing end-of-year produce such as squash, spinach and lettuce as he prepares for the fall and winter Farmers Market in Sedona.

Until then, the u-pick ‘em stand on Salt Mine Road will be open he says until at least until mid-September, maybe early-October.

“Depends on the availability of tomatoes,” Stutzman says.

