Mingus acquires new, modern blocking sled

Mingus Football finally able to purchase a new blocking sled to help the linemen work on the there blocking skills and technics.

Did you know that since the new turf field being installed Mingus Football has had to leave the football field and go behind the softball field to use a very old blocking sled that the pads had to be duct taped on each time because they were so worn out and new ones could not be located?

That has all changed this year thanks to the extremely generous donations from the “Sons of the American Legion” and “Priority Payments Tech Partners” here in Cottonwood. Now the football team has the latest equipment in training linemen and this one is developed to be used on turf fields so they don’t have to leave the field any longer to practice in the dirt.

According to some of the Mingus linemen they love the new equipment but also dislike it because the Coaches have them hitting it all the time.

The Mingus Red Dot club who coordinated the purchase of the equipment with the help of the generous donors, wanted to also thank all these donors this year.

“It is obvious there is a change in the attitude around the school just by looking at the kids that are showing up at the field. Mingus is getting that Marauder spirit back and the entire school is getting behind the idea. It all starts with the community also showing its support of our students”.

We invite everyone out this Friday night at 7 p.m. to watch Mingus take on Cactus Shadows and the unveiling of the new Helmet and tunnel for the football teams grand entrance.

Don’t Miss it.