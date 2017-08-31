Obituary: E. James Lesovsky 1923-2017

E. James Lesovsky, 94 of Sedona, passed away in Cottonwood on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. He was born on March 17, 1923 in Covina, CA to Henry and Alberta Lesovsky.

Mr. Lesovsky attended community college. He served his country in the Army Air Corp as Sergeant during WWII.

He worked as an Iron Worker for the Local 416 in California 1948-1973 and became a lifetime member then worked as a Concrete Inspector for the Local 12 Operating Engineers in California 1973-1985.

Mr. Lesovsky received the American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with Bronze Star and the Purple Heart Medal.

In 1956 he was the founding charter member of the Los Angeles Live Steamers Museum, in 2000 the LALS Secretary, built trains – diesel and steam for use at LALS, built 3 wooden boats – 1986-2004 – and named Master Boat Builder, and he served in the Coast Guard Reserve and taught Coast Guard Boat Safety classes in So. Cal.

His enthusiasm for life and caring for others will be missed by all who knew him. He was a friend to all.

Mr. Lesovsky was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Depler Lesovsky and grandson Elias James Westley.

He is survived by daughter Barbara Swann-Herbert (Barry) of Sedona.

There are no services planned.

Contributions may be made in his name to the Los Angeles Live Steamers Museum, P.O. Box 2156, Toluca Lake, CA 91610-0156

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.