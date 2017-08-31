Obituary: Michael L. Maier 1947-2017

Michael L. Maier (Mike) Age: 69, of Cornville, AZ passed away on August 26th, 2017 in Cottonwood, AZ. Mike was born on October, 20th 1947 in Bremerton, WA to Louis and Jeanne Maier.

Mike worked as a construction foreman for most of his life for several companies all over AZ and surrounding states.

The last of which was Meadow Valley Contractors Inc. before his retirement in late of 2014. Mike belonged to the Teamsters Union for most of his career.

He was a 5-year member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and he was a member of Sons of American Legion Arizona Dept. Squad #0107.

Mike enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling the world. Mike has touched many lives and was always there to lend a hand.

He believed that integrity “Is what you do when nobody is looking”.”

He was a giver in this life of self, love, and loyalty. Mike will be truly missed by many as he has touched many lives in his lifetime.

Mike is survived by his children: Mary L. Robbins, Of Chino Valley, AZ and Matthew L. Maier of Cornville, AZ, grandchildren: Mikie Rebstein, Brannon Conley, Teaya Conley, Morgan Maier, Maiya Maier and Makenna Maier, great grandchildren: Chance Conley, Remington Rebstein, and Landon Conley.



Mike is also survived by his brother Tom Maier along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Mike was preceded in death by LaVona Maier (Wife), Louis (Red) Maier (Father), Jeanne Maier (mom), and Harold (Harry) Maier, brother.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Informationprovided by survivors.