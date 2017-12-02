Mingus girls basketball finishes third in their pool at Red Rock Hoops

SEDONA — Mingus Union girls basketball went 1-2 on the first day of the Red Rock Hoops Classic at Sedona Red Rock on Friday.

The Marauders (2-3) opened the tournament with a 60-24 loss to Mesa Westwood but rebounded to beat Tuba City Greyhills Academy 35-16.

Then in the night cap, Mingus Union fell to Snowflake 39-24.

Marauder head coach Frank Nevarez said the first day was “challenging.”

“First game was a tough game against Westwood, a very good team, a 6A school,” Nevarez said. “The second game we played very well, we beat Greyhills and the third game against Snowflake, we just beat ourselves, the bottom line. We started out well when we ran our plays we were scoring but we just get ourselves out of our plan, our basketball plan, and so it tends to hurt us. So I think that’s exactly what happened (Friday) night, we just got ourselves out of the scheme of what we had planned for (Friday) night and it came back and it hurt us.”

Nevarez said he didn’t know why they lose focus like that.

“I’m not quite sure at this point to be honest with you,” Nevarez said. “It’s like we get to a place where we’re doing well and all of a sudden it’s like we have to play a different way and so I’m not quite sure why that’s happening. I need to find out, but if we can correct that then we’ll be competitive in every game we play but we have to correct that. We have to stay within the plan we have for that game.”

Westwood went 3-0, followed by Snowflake, who was 2-1, then Mingus Union and Greyhills went winless.

The tournament is eight teams divided up into four team pools. Sedona Red Rock, Winslow, Coconino and Prescott made up the other pool.

In Pool A, Sedona Red Rock, Pinon, Yuma and Phoenix Fairfax made up the other pool.

Sedona Red Rock went 3-0, Fairfax was 2-1 and faced the Marauders in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Results were not available at press time.

Nevarez said the opponent affected their play more than the three games in on day did, mixing up their defense from pressing the whole game to man to man.

“So we try to change it up here and there and even then, when we did press, against all three teams, when we did it right, it worked, so that’s our challenge at this point,” Nevarez said.