Mingus Key Club teams with Kiwanis to Clothe the Child

This is the 92nd year that the Kiwanis Club of the Clarkdale-Verde Valley has sponsored “Clothe the Child.” With the assistance of our local schools, Mingus Key Club students, volunteer shoppers, and Wal-Mart Department Store we were able to help clothe 40 children in need. Thank you to all of the business and organizations that participate and donate funds to this much needed campaign. Please consider donating to the Clarkdale-Verde Kiwanis Foundation to assist with this and many other worthwhile projects that benefit children in the Verde Valley. The Kiwanis Club of Clarkdale-Verde Nonprofit Foundation, P.O. Box 1311, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.