Sedona Fire collects Toys for Tots ‘…giving back during the Christmas season is extra special’

SEDONA – This holiday season the Sedona Fire District with support from IAFF Local 3690 and Sedona-Verde Valley Firefighter Charities will be looking forward to spreading the holiday spirit to the children of the Verde Valley.



In partnership with the Marine Corps Reserves, Sedona Fire District will be collecting Toys for Tots.



On Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. firefighters and staff will be located at Safeway in West Sedona and Weber’s/Clark’s in the Village of Oak Creek.



“Please consider bringing a new and unwrapped toy to donate,” said SFD in a news release.

The Toys for Tots organization will distribute all the toys and donations to kids and families who can use a little extra help this season. There is no gift too big or too small.

“We are always ecstatic to help children and families in need however giving back during the Christmas season is extra special,” said Sedona-Verde Valley Firefighter Charities Secretary, Keith Christofferson.



Sedona Fire District will be collecting toys from staff in the coming weeks and would like the help of the generous community to make the holidays special for all.



If you cannot make it on Dec. 16, there will be Toys for Tots donation boxes set up at Stations 1, 3, 4, and 6. “Feel free to stop by and drop off a toy or two. We thank you and wish you a safe and happy holidays,” said SFD.