Camp Verde marshal still on leave; town manager says DPS handling investigation

CAMP VERDE – It’s been more than a month since the Town of Camp Verde placed Marshal Nancy Gardner on paid administrative leave.

At the time, Town Manager Russ Martin said he was turning over the investigation to a third party. But he said nothing else, except that he “really cannot say anything beyond that.”

Today, Martin named the third party. He also explained why he is just now releasing that information.

“This investigation involving Marshal Nancy Gardner has taken longer than I had initially believed it would,” Martin stated in an email to Verde Valley Newspapers. “Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) agreed to take this on, at a limited cost, based on expenses incurred, not charging for their personnel and have been working since the first day to complete this investigation.”

“It is also apparent to me now, more than ever, that AZDPS is relied upon all over the state to provide these important professional services to all communities in the state,” Martin also stated.

Martin stated that he has been “impressed with [Arizona Department of Public Safety’s] professionalism and appreciate they understand the important nature of the work they are doing and the desire to get a thorough job done as soon as possible, not only in our situation but others that occur.”

Beyond identifying that DPS is handling the investigation, Martin is still not able to delve into human resources issues.

“I do not want to increase or start any speculation,” Martin said. “That’s all I have at this time. Again [I] ask for your patience as I understand this may take a few more weeks to complete, but that again is subject to change.”

Since Oct. 23, Camp Verde Commander Brian Armstrong has served as acting marshal. Martin said that Armstrong has “done a really good job.”

“He is a calming individual,” Martin said. “We’re fortunate to have him at this time.”