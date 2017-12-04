Impressionist Duffy Hudson performs ‘A Christmas Carol’ one-man show

World-renowned actor, entertainer and impressionist Duffy Hudson is bringing his award-winning live one-man show “A Christmas Carol” to Sedona. There will be two performances on Dec. 7 and 8, on the Goldenstein Stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

Ebenezer Scrooge. Jacob Marley. Bob Cratchit. Tiny Tim. The Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come.

These are all characters we have come to love and welcome into our homes and hearts.

Join us as Broadway and film actor Duffy Hudson — without the aid of props or costumes while playing all 30 characters — brings this magical tale to life.

Hudson is an actor, director, writer, teacher and filmmaker.

Kick off the Christmas season with this holiday classic the way you’ve never seen it before! This classic show is ideal for the entire family. Don’t miss this unusual take on a seasonal favorite.

“A Christmas Carol” will be performed live on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. and on Friday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $15 general admission and $13 for film festival members. All tickets include a meet-and-greet with Duffy Hudson in the lobby after the show.

Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.