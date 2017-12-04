The Shape of Water

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Writers: Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale, Liz Sayre, et al.

Cast: Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Michael Shannon, et. al.

An other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America.

In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda discover a secret classified experiment.

Rated R for sexual content, graphic nudity, violence and language.

Just Getting Started

Broad Green Pictures

Director: Ron Shelton

Writer: Ron Shelton

Producers: Bill Gerber, Steve Richards, Kellie Davis, et al.

Cast: Glenne Headly, Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Rene Russo, Joleen Baughman, Joe Pantoliano, Rachel de la Torre, et. al.

A two-hander action comedy in the vein of Midnight Run about an ex-FBI agent (Jones) and an ex-mob lawyer in the witness protection program (Freeman) having to put aside their petty rivalry on the golf course to fend off a mob hit.

Rated PG-13 for language, suggestive material and brief violence.