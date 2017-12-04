Sound Bites presents ‘Merry Murder’ Mystery Dinner Show

Sunday, Dec. 10 from 5:30-9 p.m., Sound Bites Grill is offering a special holiday murder mystery dinner called, “Merry Murder,” and event sure to entertain guests with this who dun it mystery theatre as well as get their holiday festivities underway.

Join TV show star Merry Mistletoe as she’s about to host her 100th Holiday Show Extravaganza – until all the entertainers she’s booked suddenly quit to go work for Santa and she’s left with no one to entertain but a gangster elf named Bubba and her show’s debauched Producer, JJ Jingle. Things get worse when someone dies and Detective Dandy Dick enters the fray. But since this is showbiz, the show “must go on” – even if there’s a dead body and everyone is a suspect.



Cast members list as a Who’s Who of Sedona and the Verde Valley with Emmy Award-winning writer, actress Dev Ross as Detective Dandy Dick; popular Sedona singer, actor, entertainer Tom Jepperson as the crazy gangster elf; Yavapai Broadcast DJ, actor, singer Brad Roberts as sleazy TV producer JJ Jingle; and well-known singer, actor, entertainer Shondra Jepperson as Merry Mistletoe as the Hostess with the Mostess.

Dev Ross, Brad Roberts and Tom and Shondra have extensive backgrounds in theatre, TV, film and production. Dev Ross is a former writer for Disney who has written for Universal, Mattel and Amazon TV. Besides being heard on the air at Yavapai Broadcasting, Brad Roberts is audiences have enjoyed Brad Robert’s performances in acting and singing roles in venues around the Verde Valley.

Tom and Shondra have entertained audiences with their own shows across the U.S. and continue to be local favorites performing in a variety of venues.

While guests fit together clues during the evening’s breakout scenes and holiday sing-alongs, they will also enjoy a delicious four course dinner that Sound Bites has designed especially for this very special evening.

Tickets can be purchased by calling Sound Bites Grill at 928-282-2713 or going to www.soundbitesgrill.com