Teen Library Council claims Grand Prize in Cottonwood Christmas Parade

Grand Prize – Theme – Cottonwood Public Library – Teen Library Council
Judges Choice – Verde Valley Sanctuary
Magic Award – Verde Valley Rentals
Small Group – Coldwell Banker – Mabery Realty
Large Group – Verde Christian Academy
Parade organizer Colleen Gilboy said, "HUGE thank you to KVRD/TV 2 for their sound systems, TV coverage and announcers, to Scott Mabery, Tosca Henry, Rick Peterson, Amy Brown, Stephanie Gilboy, Rose and Scott Wilburn, Richard Shay, Rebecca Hernandez, Kristine Follett, Sean Winkler, Mike Gilboy; you are all behind the scenes making me look good and doing all the heavy lifting to make it all flow, I love you all very much!!!! To Verde News for their coverage of the parade, and posting the line-up and to all the participants thank you for making the 2017 parade the best parade ever."
