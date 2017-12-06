Financial caretaker accused of stealing from special needs clients arrested – again

CAMP VERDE – Krista Cline was taken into custody Monday after a court appearance in Yavapai Superior Court for previous theft and fraud charges.

The 39-year-old Sedona woman was arrested in September after allegedly stealing from her special needs clients.

Between January 2016, and May 2017, while acting as a conservator/guardian in a licensed fiduciary capacity, Cline transferred more than $100,000 above and beyond her fees, services, and costs from the accounts of two victims for personal use. Only Cline had access to the victims’ accounts during that time frame. Both victims were special needs clients and classified as vulnerable adults.

Since the September media release, the case’s detective received numerous calls alleging fraud against additional victims.

“The detective discovered Cline, acting as a licensed fiduciary to clients she was working for, fraudulently removed large sums of money from those client's accounts and transferred the money to her personal accounts and credit card accounts under her ownership and control,” stated a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office news release.

New cases, new charges

Cline was hired to serve as a fiduciary for a Cottonwood man in November 2014, according to a YCSO news release. After his death in the same month, Cline managed a living trust for him. Over the next few months, Cline paid herself more than $38,000 for services she handled on the account, which detectives have deemed excessive based on customary payment for such services.

In addition, she fraudulently transferred an additional $33,000 to personal bank and credit card accounts, and was documented withdrawing $1,600 in cash for personal use.



“By the end of the first year Cline managed this trust, it was left with nearly a zero balance. She had sold much of the decedent’s personal property and refused to cooperate with his surviving family,” said YCSO.

A second case came to the detective’s attention following the prior media release. Last month, a family called the detective to explain that her son’s special needs account was being managed by Cline and they found a $2,000 transfer to Cline’s personal and credit card account, according to the release.

Detectives arrested Cline Monday following a court appearance in Camp Verde on the prior charges. She was booked at the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including fraud and theft.

Cline has since been released pending additional follow-up and she has been ordered to stop any/all duties as a fiduciary, said YCSO.

Cline’s license is listed as suspended by the State of Arizona Fiduciary Board.

