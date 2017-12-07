Letter: Clark Memorial Library’s promotion of literacy should include promotion of local art and education

Editor:
I was so pleased to see Mingus Union High School photography students’ work decking Clark Memorial Library for the holiday season! The sight of stacks lined with their pro-quality photo art underscores the fact CML is open for the entire community to enjoy on a daily basis.
I’m told the MUHS exhibition will run through mid-January. At which point, without missing a beat, the Verde Valley Weaver’s Guild will mount its annual exhibition of fabric arts -- a treat many connoisseurs need to chase winter blahs. I truly appreciate Library Coordinator Jeff King and Friends of Clark Memorial Library member Mary Liggit staying on top of in-library offerings while other FCML members were preparing to sell books at the Made In Clarkdale annual Artist’s Showcase.
The MIC gala rocked (literally) -- the best in years. Robyn Prud’homme-Bauer, Jenny Emminger, and Bear Schultz deserve major kudos for opening out the display and restoring the magic. And Friends of CML made the most of their invitation to be a part of the great art, music, libations, and appetizers, completing the cultural circle, celebrating Clarkdale. Many book sale patrons expressed delight that the momentary break in a very worthwhile tradition had healed.
Just as important, though, Clark Memorial Library’s ongoing promotion of literacy should include promotion of local art and education.
The swift reinstatement of in-library exhibitions accomplishes this in style. Don’t miss the current MUHS photos displayed over the holidays and the wonderful weavers’ art thereafter—Monday through Thursday from 1 to 5:30 pm and Friday 8 am to noon.
Therese Hearn
Clarkdale
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.