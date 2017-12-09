Cleaning up Balboa Wash

A crew of about a dozen people on probation/deferral through the Cottonwood Municipal Court use plastic bags and pick-up sticks to clean Balboa Wash in Old Town Cottonwood early Thursday morning. On-hand were City Prosecutor Mik Jordahl and Chief of Police Steve Gesell who were among the officials who set up the program.

“Cottonwood Community Service Clean-Up Crew (5C) is a new program that provides a way for people to work off community service obligations in the Cottonwood Municipal Court,” explained Sgt. Monica Kuhit. “One example is in Balboa Wash, which is a privately owned, secluded ditch which has become littered with bottles and trash left behind by trespassing campers. Some of the folks creating the problems will be helping clean up the wash.”