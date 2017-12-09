Mingus graduate Sgt. O’Conner meets president

Sergeant Brian O’Connor, a 2012 graduate of Mingus Union High School, has served in the Air Force for more than five years.

He is a staff sergeant currently stationed in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. O’Connor is part of the welcoming and farewell team at Osan air base – the team greeted President Donald J. Trump during his visit on Nov. 7. “I love being a part of something bigger than myself,” O’Connor said. “It was an honor to meet the president and the first lady.”