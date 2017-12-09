Sports briefs: Registration open for Grasshopper Basketball Program, NAU and UA face off

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation announced that registration for the youth Grasshopper Basketball Program has been extended by a couple weeks.

The program is for boys and girls in fifth through eighth grade. Volunteer coaches lead co-ed teams that are separated by grade level.

The teams practice one night a week and play on Saturday mornings.

The league features lower baskets and smaller balls while emphasizing fun, learning the fundamentals and teamwork.

Last year more than 100 kids participated.

Registration is $40 per child and $35 for each additional child from the same family. A uniform jersey is included.

The Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde is providing scholarships to those in need.

The deadline to sign up is Dec. 21. Sign-up forms are available at the schools or at the Parks & Recreation office at 395 S. Main Street. The season starts Jan. 20 and finishes in early March.

Camp Verde Parks and Rec is always seeking volunteer coaches. Experience is not required.

For more information or to register come to Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St., call 928-554-0829 or email at parks@campverde.az.gov.

UA football and NAU add four more games

Northern Arizona football added four more games at Arizona in the 2020s.

Fbschedules.com reported that the UA will host the Lumberjacks on Sept. 18, 2021, Sept. 2, 2023, Aug. 31, 2024 and Sept. 5, 2026.

Arizona beat NAU 62-24 on Sept. 2, though the Lumberjacks did make the FCS playoffs. UA will be playing in the Foster Farms Bowl in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 27.

The Wildcats have a 13 game winning streak against NAU and haven’t lost to them since 1932, leading the all-time series 14-1.

NAU snaps Arizona losing streak

NAU women’s basketball beat Arizona at home on Thursday night to get their first win over a Pac-12 school in 22 years.

The Lumberjacks (3-4) beat the Wildcats (2-6) 84-66 to snap a 20 game losing streak to Pac-12 teams. Previously they beat Arizona State in 1995.

The last time Northern Arizona beat Arizona was Dec. 9 1988. The UA had beaten NAU eight times in a row by an average margin of 23 points.

It was the Wildcats first trip to Flagstaff in 20 years.

“We focused on pushing the ball this week and we wanted to get back to transition offense because we’re successful when we do that,” said head coach Loree Payne in a press release. “For the first time in my career as a Lumberjack, I felt the 7,000 (foot) advantage. You could tell that (Arizona) was getting tired, and we did not take our foot off the gas.”

The Lumberjacks had a season-high 10 steals. Redshirt senior Olivia Lucero had scored 23 points on nine shots, was 4-for-4 from three-point range, tying a career-high, and 9-for-10 from the free throw line.

She also led the team in rebounds with eight.

Freshman Lauren Orndoff was one of five Lumberjacks in double-figures with a season-high 16 points

“I knew we had the potential, but it took a lot of hard work in practice this week,” Orndoff said in a press release. “Arizona is a good team, but we came in focused and made it happen.”