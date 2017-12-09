Williams appointed as County Development Services Director

On Wednesday, Dec. 6 the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors appointed David C. Williams as the new Yavapai County Development Services Director, effective immediately.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisor Chairman Thomas Thurman said, “Dave has been a dynamic member of the Development Services team for several years now and has over time become a leader in this organization. We are pleased to offer him this position and I know he will do very well as he guides his team of dedicated employees.”

David C. Williams has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration with an emphasis in Planning from NAU and is an Arizona Native. He has been with Yavapai County for 4.5 years, starting as the Land Use and Planning Manager and was the Assistant Director for Development Services.

Dave has been in Planning and Developing for approximately 15 years and was the Queen Creek Town Planner for 9.5 of those years. He is the current President for the Arizona County Planning Directors Association.

Dave said, “I am very grateful for the support of the Board and am honored to work with such an amazing and diverse team in Development Services. I look forward to continuing my service to the citizens of this great county that I am proud to call home.”