Dan Vega headlines at Bella Vita

Featured this week at Bella Vita on Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16 is the smooth soothing vocals and creative looping guitar work of Dan Vega. Dan’s solo acoustic guitar and voice show features unique renditions of your favorite Jazz and Pop standards. His show takes listeners on a sonic journey from the Jazz classics of Frank Sinatra and Michael Buble, to the epic songs of Eric Clapton and Michael Jackson, and beyond. With the recent release of his debut solo album, and the upcoming release of his first label EP, Dan is excited to bring his passion of music to Sedona and the Verde Valley. Catch Dan inside from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Live music at Bella Vita is offered in their Gold dining room during the winter months. Bella Vita is located at 6701 W. SR 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles West of West Sedona. Please call 928-282-4540 for reservations and information.